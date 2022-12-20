Boston Celtics will receive Indiana Pacers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will face each other in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the Us on FuboTV (free trial).

The Celtics are looking to reach the top of the standings, where the Milwaukee Bucks are at the moment, although with very little difference ahead. Of course, they want to return to the top and for that they need victory. They come from two consecutive defeats, so for the moment they must try to break that losing streak.

In the case of the Indiana Pacers, for the moment they are in the 9th position, that is, qualifying for Play-in, but of course they aspire to be able to finish a little higher, especially since they are not so far from the New York Knicks, last in Playoff zone. They are 3-7 in their last 10 games, a deficit they need to correct.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Storylines

The game that these rivals will play will be the first of three that they must play during this regular season. It will be an interesting duel between the Celtics who seek to return to the top of the standings and the Pacers who want to get closer to the qualification zone for the Playoffs.

How to Watch or Live Stream Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers to be played on Wednesday, December 21 at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options: NBCS-BOS.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. According to the DraftKings website, the Boston Celtics are favorite at -450 odds, while the odds for the Indiana Pacers to win are +360.

DraftKings Boston Celtics -450 Indiana Pacers +360

*Odds via DraftKings