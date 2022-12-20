Golden State Warriors will visit Brooklyn Nets in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Golden State Warriors are closer to entering the qualification zone for the Play-in, a position that is also well below the expectations that were held for this team, since they were expected to fight for the first places in the Western Conference. Of course, they want to continue rising in the standings and for that they need victory.

In the case of the Brooklyn Nets, they are on a roll. They have won 6 in a row and are 9-1 in their last ten games. At the moment they occupy 4th place in the Eastern Conference, but very close to the first three places. Of course, the Nets want to continue this winning streak and reach the top of the standings.

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Live stream: FuboTV

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play at the Barclays Center will be the first of two that they must play against each other in this regular season. Without a doubt it will be an intense match between the Warriors who seek to enter the Play-in zone and the Nets who want to get closer to the top of the standings.

How to Watch or Live Stream Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors to be played on Wednesday, December 21 at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options: NBA TV.

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. It is a game in which it is difficult to choose the favorites, but probably because of their good run, the Nets have a small advantage.