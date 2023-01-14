Brooklyn Nets will receive Oklahoma City Thunder in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Brooklyn Nets will play against Oklahoma City Thunder in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The victory of the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Chicago Bulls, the team's second in a row, has really been very important since it allowed them to now have a 20-23 record, very close to the 21-23 of the Phoenix Suns, who for the at the moment they have 10th place, the last one that qualifies for the Play-in for which they are fighting in Thunder.

The Brooklyn Nets are showing that this season they want to fight for important things. At the moment they have not managed to get the leadership of the Eastern Conference, but of course they will keep trying. They are 4 wins behind the Boston Celtics so they need to win to get closer little by little.

Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 15, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Live stream: FuboTV

Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Storylines

These rivals will play the first of two games they must play this regular season. It will be an interesting duel between the Thunders who come with a rise in their performance and the solidity that the Nets have shown, especially in the last 20 games.

How to Watch or Live Stream Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder to be played this Sunday, January 15 at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: YES.

Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Brooklyn Nets with -200 odds, while the odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder to win are +170.

DraftKings Brooklyn Nets -200 Oklahoma City Thunder +170

*Odds via DraftKings