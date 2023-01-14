Golden State Warriors will visit Chicago Bulls in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Chicago Bulls will receive Golden State Warriors in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Golden State Warriors managed to recover from their losing streak (they were 3) with their victory against the San Antonio Spurs. That allowed the San Francisco team to reach 6th place in the Western Conference, so at the moment they are the last qualified for the Playoffs, something that could change if they do not continue to win.

The Chicago Bulls are also in a delicate situation, with 3 consecutive losses that have made them lose positions in the Eastern Conference standings. They are in 11th position, so they would be out of the Play-in for the moment. They need to put this losing streak behind them and get back to victory.

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 15, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: United Center, Chicago Illinois

Live stream: FuboTV

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

These two rivals will face against each other for the second and last time this regular season. The first one, which took place at the Chase Center on December 3, was a 119-111 victory for the Golden State Warriors.

How to Watch or Live Stream Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors to be played this Sunday, January 15 at the United Center, Chicago Illinois will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-CHI.

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't picked their favorites for this game yet, but they surely will in the next few hours. However, the most likely favoritism is on the part of the Golden State Warriors, teams that have shown themselves to be superior to the Bulls this regular season.

