Detroit Pistons play against Los Angeles Lakers for an East vs West Conference game of the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 NBA Season in the US

Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers are ready to play an East vs West Conference game in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Little Caesars Arena in Woodward on December 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). Both teams are struggling but the season just started. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Pistons are the worst team in the East Conference at 7-21 overall, the most recent game for the Pistons was another loss, this time against the Memphis Grizzlies. So far they have two wins and three losses in December.

The Lakers are also suffering in December with only two wins and three losses, they lost the third straight game two days ago against the Philadelphia 76ers (OT).

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Weekday, December 11, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Woodward, Detroit.

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Pistons won the first game of the season against the Orlando Magic 113-109 and after that victory everyone thought things would be different for them this season. But after that first victory the Pitons lost five straight games. The Pistons lost a game against the Lakers 121-128 on November 18, 2022, that game was on the road.

The Lakers started the season badly with five consecutive losses and that was already a bad sign of what the current season would be for them. So far the Lakers are scoring 114.5 points per game as the 12th offense in the league and the team is allowing 116.3 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This game of the East vs West Conference in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Bally Sports Detroit. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

Detroit Pistons are underdogs at home with +5.5 ATS and 2.70 moneyline that will pay $270 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a bad record at home. Los Angeles Lakers are favorites with -5.5 spread and 1.48 moneyline. The totals are offered at 233.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Lakers 1.48.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Detroit Pistons +5.5 / 2.70 Totals 233.5 Los Angeles Lakers -5.5 / 1.48

* Odds via BetMGM.