Los Angeles Lakers will face Boston Celtics at the Crypto.com Arena in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

The Lakers continue to improve in recent games, slowly managing to improve on the horrible win/loss balance achieved in the first few games of the regular season. The current 11-15 is still insufficient to reach the Play-in positions, but they are already closer and with more victories they could achieve it.

However, they will not have an easy game as their rivals the leaders of the Eastern Conference and the best team so far in the regular season. Boston Celtics have obtained a 21-6 record in their first 27 games, which is undoubtedly an indication of their desire for revenge for what happened last season where they lost the finals.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play will be the first of the two that they must play this season (the second will be on January 28). The Lakers seek to improve their record and get closer to a positive balance, while the Celtics want to continue as the comfortable leaders of the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics to be played on Tuesday, December 13 at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to the DraftKings site: Boston Celtics are the favorites with -150 odds while for the victory of the Los Angeles Lakers they are +130 odds.

DraftKings Los Angeles Lakers +130 Boston Celtics -150

*Odds via DraftKings