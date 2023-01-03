Los Angeles Lakers will receive Miami Heat in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

In a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game, Los Angeles Lakers will play against Miami Heat. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After two straight victories, the Los Angeles Lakers were left with a 16-21 record, which is still not entirely satisfactory, but much better than the dismal 14-21 two games ago. Of course, now they seek to continue obtaining victories that allow them to improve their statistics and reach the Play-in positions, for which they have been fighting since the beginning of the season.

They will not have it easy, since their rivals are one of the toughest teams in the Eastern Conference, who also come from two consecutive victories and are 7-3 in their last 10. They are only one victory behind the Indiana Pacers in the fight for the 6th position, the last one that offers a place directly in the Playoffs.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Storylines

These rivals will meet for the second and final time this regular season. The first time they played against each other was on December 28, and on that occasion the Miami Heat (who are also favorites in this second game) beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-98.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat to be played this Wednesday, January 4 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Miami Heat with -155 odds, while the odds for the Los Angeles Lakers to win are +135.

DraftKings Los Angeles Lakers +135 Miami Heat -155

*Odds via DraftKings