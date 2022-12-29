Milwaukee Bucks will face Minnesota Timberwolves in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks will play against Minnesota Timberwolves in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Milwaukee Bucks' consecutive losing streak extended and now there are 4, something that of course brought consequences: not only did they lose the leadership in the Eastern Conference, but they also even lost second place to the Brooklyn Nets and their impressive 10-game winning streak. They need to get back to victory as soon as possible.

Their rivals will be the Minnesota Timberwolves, who also come into this game with a 4-game losing streak, leaving with a 16-19 record. That has made them lose positions and now they will seek to get closer to the Golden State Warriors, who with their 18-18 are in 10th place, and are the last qualified for the Play-in.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 30, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live stream: FuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play will be the second of the two that they must play this season. The first took place on November 4 and was a 115-102 victory for the Milwaukee Bucks. Now they have a very interesting game ahead of them, as they both look to break their 4-game losing streak, and only one of them, of course, will make it.

How to Watch or Live Stream Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves to be played this Friday, December 30 at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSWI.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Milwaukee Bucks with -200 odds, while the odds for the Minnesota Timberwolves to win are +170.

DraftKings Milwaukee Bucks -200 Minnesota Timberwolves +170

*Odds via DraftKings