This will be their 408th regular-season game. The Golden State Warriors are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 214 direct duels to this day, while the Sacramento Kings have celebrated a triumph in 193 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on March 22, 2023, and it ended in a 122-115 win for the Kings at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings be played?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will be played on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

The match to be played between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Bay Area Plus.