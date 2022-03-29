Boston Celtics will play against Miami Heat at the TD Garden this Wednesday, March 30. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will face each other at the TD Garden this Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

Undoubtedly a key duel in the fight for leadership in the Eastern Conference. The loss of the Boston Celtics against the Toronto Raptors and the victory of the Miami Heat against the Sacramento Kings have allowed the Florida franchise to regain the leadership they had lost a few days ago. With a record of 48-28 for now they remain on top.

However, the Celtics know that the difference is only one victory, and in fact there are not a few specialists who think that they are the ones who will finally end up as leaders. Of course, for this, winning this game will be key. It is the chance to even the win/loss balances and then there will be a couple more games to make the difference.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The game that the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will play this Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the TD Garden will be the third between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were both victories for the Celtics on November 4 and January 31 by 95-78 and 122-92, respectively.

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat to be played this Wednesday, March 30, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Sun.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. Deciding between the two teams will not be an easy task, so whoever are finally the favorite will surely be narrowly so.

