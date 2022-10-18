Brooklyn Nets will face New Orleans Pelicans in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Brooklyn Nets will play against New Orleans Pelicans in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Two teams that last season reached the Playoffs through Play-in will face each other in this game, although both would later be eliminated in the first round. In the case of the New Orleans Pelicans, they did their best against a much superior team like the Phoenix Suns, but lost 4-2.

The Brooklyn Nets was more disappointing. At the beginning of the season they had one of the best rosters in the NBA. Later, internal conflicts and problems between some of the stars led a team that was initially fighting for the first places to play in the Play-in, and then to lose 4-0 in the first round. They still have the potential to make a good championship, but they will have to put their differences aside and concentrate on their goal.

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Storylines

Undoubtedly, both teams have a lot to grow this season in which they are undoubtedly favorites to reach the Playoffs. The Nets have a lot of potential, but they have to exploit it, something they couldn't do last season because of internal team issues.

The New Orleans Pelicans are another team with potential, although much less than the Nets. It will be interesting to see how Ingram and Zion Williamson, the stars of the Louisiana franchise, combine to make their team competitive.

How to Watch or Live Stream Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans to be played this Wednesday, October 19 at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA League Pass.

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Brooklyn Nets are the favorites with -150 odds, while for the victory of the New Orleans Pelicans, the site gives +130 odds.

DraftKings Brooklyn Nets -150 New Orleans Pelicans +130

*Odds via DraftKings