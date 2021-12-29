The Brooklyn Nets welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to the Barclays Center on Thursday, December 30. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this exciting game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Nets return home after a successful trip to Los Angeles in which they took down the Lakers on Christmas Day (115-122) before claiming a more commanding win over the Clippers (108-124).

The 76ers, meanwhile, have also taken care of business in their last two games. Philadelphia's wins over the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors saw them extend their winning streak on the road to three games. Will they make it four in Brooklyn?

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match bInformation

Date: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Time: 7 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines

The Brooklyn Nets' fantastic start to the season sees them in control of the Eastern Conference standings at .719. And it looks like more good news would come their way soon. Kevin Durant could be back in action for this game, while Kyrie Irving's much-awaited return is also drawing nearer.

However, Steve Nash's team has dropped results at home. Last time at the Barclays Center, the Nets were surprisingly beaten by the Orlando Magic. And that could give the 76ers reasons for optimism.

Amid the Ben Simmons' stand-off, Philadelphia has struggled for consistency this year. While they failed to strengthen themselves at home (6-8), the Sixers looked like a different team when they hit the road. Will they pick up another win away from Philly?

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Results

Brooklyn Nets: 23-9 (10-6 at home)

Philadelphia 76ers: 18-16 (12-8 on the road)

How to watch or live stream Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers in the US

The game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options to watch the game: NBA TV, YES, and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have yet to reveal their predictions for this game. However, if we take into account the Nets' form this season, the hosts will be probably considered as favorites to win this one.

* Odds TBD.