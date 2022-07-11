It seems that Thomas does not agree with his coach's point of view, he should listen to what one of the biggest NBA players in history has to say. Check here how I have racted.

The Brooklyn Nets were not what people expected during the 2021-2022 NBA season, especially with a roster made up of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Dragic, among others. But in spite of everything they reached the playoffs and lost in the first round against the Celtics.

Steve Nash is a visionary, he knows how hard it is to play in the league and above all to win a title, but his project with Durant and Irving is falling apart especially after both players want out.

Cam Thomas is the second youngest player on the roster as he was drafted as the 27th pick during the 2021 NBA Draft. His first game with the Nets was on October 19, 2021 in a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Check Cam Thomas reaction after learning what Steve Nash said about his game

During a round of questions a reporter told Cam Thomas about a question he [reporter] asked Steve Nash during a press conference and told Thomas: “I was talking to your coach Steve Nash & he's encouraging you to look for your shot & your teammates”, after hearing what his coach said about him, Thomas rolled his eyes and replied: “It is what it is”.

Thomas' first season was considered good with an average of 8.5 points per game in 67 games played and 2 games started. His field goal percentage was at 43.3% and his free throw percentage at 82.9%.

