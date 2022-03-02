Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies face each other on Thursday at TD Garden for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Boston Celtics will welcome Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 51st regular-season game. Expectedly, the Boston Celtics are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 31 direct duels to this day, while the Memphis Grizzlies have celebrated a triumph in 19 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on March 22, 2022, and it ended in a 132-126 win for the Grizzlies at home in Memphis. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Storylines

Boston Celtics have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times, losing twice (LWWLW). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Memphis Grizzlies have won also three times in their last five matches (WLLWW).

The Grizzlies currently sit in third place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.683. While the Celtics are placed in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.578. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 30, 1995, and it ended in a 95-103 win for the Grizzlies.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies, to be played on Thursday, at the TD Garden, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT in the United States.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions And Odds

The oddsmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup. However, judging by the Grizzlies' position on their table, we can expect them to win on the road.

* Odds via BetMGM