Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this Monday, March 21 at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

For now, the Cleveland Cavaliers remain in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, which means that they would be qualifying directly for the Playoffs. The two consecutive victories that obtained more than the loss of the Raptors against the Lakers gave the Cavs a little more calm, but they still must not relax and do everything possible so that the sixth place does not escape them when there is so little left for the end. of the regular season.

In the case of the Lakers, regardless of whether they win all the games they have left to play, this regular season has been a true disappointment (although, of course, everything could change in the postseason). With the streak of bad results, many teams that were far away in the middle of the season are now a few victories away from matching them, and that is why the Lakers must return to victory so as not to lose their place in the Play-in as well.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Monday, March 21, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Live Stream: FuboTV

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers will play this Monday, March 21 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on October 29, and at that time it was a 113-101 victory for the Lakers.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Monday, March 21, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Ohio, Spectrum SportsNet.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet announced their rivals, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. Although the Lakers are badly in need of wins and that makes them a dangerous team, the Cavs will most likely be chosen as favorites in this game.

