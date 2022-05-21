The Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors will meet in what will be the first game in Dallas and the third game of the conference finals. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Western Conference finals will have their third game this Sunday, May 22 when the Dallas Mavericks host the Golden State Warriors. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Sling (50% off your first month).

Among NBA fans there will undoubtedly be a majority opinion as to what the balance of the first two games of this series have been: all positive for Golden State and all negative for Dallas. And not just because the Mavs lost those two games, but because of the way those losses came about.

Now they have a chance to bounce back by playing at the American Airlines Center, where they've done quite well in these playoffs, losing only the first game of the first round to the Utah Jazz and winning all the rest. On the other hand, it could almost say they're bound to win, because turning 3-0 down is so difficult that no franchise in NBA history has actually done it.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The first two games were quite different, but equally disastrous for the Dallas Mavericks: the first because the Warriors won by a wide margin; and in the second because those who started taking a good lead of 14 points in the first half, but falling 68-45 in the second. In other words, they gave up nearly 70 points to the Warriors in just two quarters.

Without a doubt, the morale of the Texan team should be raised because the Warriors seem to be going inevitably to the finals. They have a good chance to do that playing at the American Airlines Center, where they only lost Game 1 of the first round to the Utah Jazz and then won it all.

In the case of the Warriors, they will have to maintain the level shown up to now, and more importantly not be overconfident because the Dallas Mavericks are a dangerous team, and against the Phoenix Suns (franchise who seemed destined to be at least Conference finalists) they showed it.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

