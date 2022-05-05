Dallas Mavericks need a win to shorten the Phoenix Suns’ 2-0 lead. They will meet again for Game 3 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 3 in the US

Dallas Mavericks will have the chance to shorten the Phoenix Suns’ 2-0 lead at American Airlines Center. This matchup will be Game 3 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Dallas Mavericks suffered a major stepback in a 129-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Luka Doncic performed as expected with 35 points 7 assists and 5 rebounds. However, his team's lack of defense couldn't avoid to lose again. The entire Mavericks squad registered 1 block and 2 steals in Game 2. Now, the series will shift to Dallas, where the Mavericks should win at least one game to avoid the sweep.

On the other side, Phoenix Suns have performed over the top. The Suns closed down last win in a way that seeems impossible to stop them. Chris Paul pulled up 14 of his 28 points of the night in the 4th quarter. Alongside, Devin Booker who registered 21 of his 30 poins in the second half. The Suns could crush Doncic's faith and sweep out the Dallas in 4 games.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Match Information

Date: Friday, May 6, 2022.

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Storylines

The Mavericks weren't good enough to battled against the Suns in Phoenix again. The Suns started slow and the Mavericks led by 2 points at half time. However, the efficiency in offense was key to overpower the Mavericks. Luka Doncic continued to perform in a high level. He pulled up 35 points. However, only Reggie Bullock was able to put up double-digit for Dallas. He registered 16 points. A poor performance overall for the Dallas Mavericks, that might be in elimination jeorpady.

The Suns have performed as powerful as they can be. Mikal Bridges, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder pulled up double-digit points for their team. They averaged 65% in Field Goals on 49 out 76 shots overall. If nothing strange happens in Game 3, this game series might end in a sweep.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: How to watch in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 3 between Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns to be played on Friday May 6, 2022 at 9:30 PM (ET) in Dallas will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) for the United States.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction and Odds

Suns are leading 2-0 this series after last Wednesday’s win. Mavericks will have to push harder at home if they want to shorten the Suns’ lead. According to Caesars, the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks share a -110 odds to win this game. The Over/Under Line is set to 219.5 for Game 3 of this Second Round playoff series.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at Caesars! It has a first-rate customer service center and various promos for their users. Simply sign up!