Former Spurs NBA champion offers bold insight on Warriors star Draymond Green

Draymond Green stands as a crucial component of the Golden State Warriors‘ success in the NBA. While he may not bear the franchise’s weight on his shoulders like Stephen Curry, his contributions have been vital in the team’s quest for another championship. In addition to his on-court skills, Green has carved out a niche with his popular podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.”

In his show, Green offers candid insights on players, strategies, and the organization itself, making it one of the most popular player-hosted podcasts. However, former San Antonio Spurs champion Stephen Jackson argues that Green is more successful with the microphone than the basketball.

During a preview for the anticipated Canelo Alvarez versus Terence Crawford bout, Jackson questioned the dual success of NBA player-podcasters. In a revealing moment on the “All The Smoke Podcast,” Jackson stated, “I haven’t seen someone do both successfully. Some thrive in one area but not both.”

Jackson elaborated, saying, “Draymond plays a specific role in the NBA. He’s essential for the team’s ‘dirty work’ but isn’t a leading star. Similarly, PG [Paul George], another player with a great podcast, isn’t at his peak on the court due to injuries.“

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors.

Green’s commentary on Josh Allen

Amidst the critiques from Jackson, Green recently joined NFL insider Jordan Schultz for a discussion that included his thoughts on Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen. Green expressed doubt about Allen’s potential to lead the team to a Super Bowl victory.

“Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are the guys. Josh Allen isn’t. He won’t pull off a herculean effort when it counts,” Green noted in his conversation with Schultz. He continued, “In critical moments, Allen falls short. No matter how great of a comeback specialist he is in regular seasons, he’s not the guy you can count on to win a championship.”

Green’s perspective on the Sabonis incident

Green’s no-nonsense approach is as evident in his gameplay as it is in his podcast. Last season, in a match against the Sacramento Kings, Green drew attention for stepping on Domantas Sabonis, who was on the floor.

Reflecting on the incident during a September stream with Kai Cenat, Green justified his actions, saying, “You’ve got to get him back. Why is he holding my ankle? They don’t want you to see that part.” With such assertive comments and defensive prowess, the Warriors expect Green to remain a pivotal player on their roster.

