Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets will face each other at the Chase Center this Wednesday, February 16, at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Warriors are coming off a painful loss to the Clippers. After playing a great game against the other team from Los Angeles, the Lakers, they returned to defeat mainly due to a rather bad third quarter. With the level shown by the Phoenix Suns, it is difficult for Golden State to fight for the leadership in the Western Conference, and instead they must obtain victories to keep their second place since the Grizzlies are very close.

On the side of the Denver Nuggets, they are still sixth in the West and, therefore, they are the last team that would be going to the Playoffs directly. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves follow them very closely and that is why the Nuggets should not be overconfident and win as much as possible so that the Wolves do not take their place.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Storylines

The game that the Golden State Warrior will play against Denver Nuggets this Wednesday, February 16 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Chase Center, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on December 29, on that occasion it was a victory for Nuggets by 89-86.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets to be played this Wednesday, February 16, at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California: will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports Bay Area, Altitude.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet chosen their favorites for this game, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. Although both are good teams, the Golden State Warriors will most likely be chosen as favorites, especially playing at home, where their record is 26-5.

