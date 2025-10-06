Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight for Bucks vs Heat in 2025-26 NBA preseason?

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Miami Heat in the 2025–26 NBA preseason in a matchup that promises insight into the current state of both franchises. Miami aims to maximize the potential of its young players and build team chemistry, while the Bucks hope to re-establish themselves as contenders behind their superstar. That raises the question: will Giannis Antetokounmpo play tonight?

The Bucks’ star should be fine even if he rests this preseason. Giannis had a productive summer with the Greek national team, leading them to a bronze medal at EuroBasket and playing in all seven games.

He averaged 27.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals, shooting 68.5%. As one of the most dominant players in the NBA, his presence alone immediately makes Milwaukee a contender.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bucks made significant changes after the Damian Lillard era didn’t pan out as expected. The team had suffered three consecutive first-round playoff exits, and the upcoming season could be the one to break that streak. Milwaukee made a bold move to waive Lillard after his Achilles injury in the playoffs, while adding key pieces like Myles Turner.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Advertisement

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play against the Heat today?

Giannis didn’t join the Bucks for training camp until Saturday. He dealt with COVID over the past week, raising doubts about his availability in preseason. It appears Giannis is focusing on the season opener and is unlikely to play Monday against the Heat.

Advertisement

see also Mavs’ Kyrie Irving makes a concerning statement for fans about his return to the NBA

According to Bucks reporter Eric Nehm, Giannis isn’t ready to suit up yet. “Obviously, I think it took a toll on my body. I’m not feeling 100 percent yet, physically. Just take it day by day… Tomorrow, a little better. I got 18 days until the first game, so I think I’ll be fine,” he said.

Advertisement

The offense will revolve around Giannis as the focal point, surrounded by multiple high-quality role players. However, Monday’s game could offer a glimpse at how Milwaukee manages without its superstar.