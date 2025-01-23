The Phoenix Suns, led by the potent scoring duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, are back on track after a convincing victory over the struggling Brooklyn Nets. The win moved the Suns to 22-21 on the season, while the Nets suffered their 31st loss of the NBA regular season.

Following the game, Durant, who spent part of his illustrious career in Brooklyn, offered his perspective on the team’s current predicament. “I definitely want to see this franchise thrive,” Durant stated to the media. “They have a ton of draft picks – I think it’s around 12 or 13. Assets are the foundation for any rebuild.”

Durant acknowledged the challenges facing the Nets, but emphasized the long-term vision. “You’re seeing young players gain valuable experience and playing time,” he explained. “You’re accumulating assets and securing future draft selections. Hopefully, with smart drafting and shrewd team-building, they’re on the right path.“

One significant advantage for the Nets in their rebuilding efforts is their substantial salary cap space. With an estimated $65 million to spend in the upcoming offseason, Brooklyn possesses the flexibility to aggressively pursue free agents and potentially reshape the roster for a return to playoff contention.

Kevin Durant, former #7 of the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant reflects on turbulent Nets tenure

Suns star, reflecting on his time with the Nets, acknowledged the team’s struggles while expressing gratitude for the unwavering support from fans. “Even though we went through a lot of dysfunction, I guess you could call it, for lack of a better term, a lot of people in those stands still supported,“ Durant told The Associated Press’ Brian Mahoney.

Durant attributed the team’s failure to capture a championship to a combination of factors: “Injuries. COVID. Us not getting on the court. I think those two were the biggest factors,” he stated.

Durant revealed why the Nets fell short of a championship

He dismissed narratives about player personality clashes: “A lot of people would like to say our attitudes or personalities didn’t mesh well. There are a lot of narratives going around about each individual player about our mentality as men. But once we got on the court, and we actually played together, and you saw the culture we were building.“

Durant singled out James Harden’s impact: “That first year when James got here halfway through the season, that was some of the most incredible basketball that I’ve seen and played in,” he remarked.

