Someone asked Kevin Durant about whether he, at this level of his professional career, cared what people thought of him. Check here what he replied back.

The Brooklyn Nets are not playing in the 2022 NBA Finals and there is little left for the Celtics and the Warriors to win the championship, but people and analysts do not stop talking about other players like Kevin Durant.

The 2021-22 NBA season was tough for Durant but despite everything the Nets managed to reach the postseason but the team was swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round and with that the criticism of Durant and other players did not stop.

The last time Durant won an NBA Championship was in 2018 (part of the back-to-back feat with the Warriors) and on that occasion Durant was labeled as a team leader.

What did Kevin Durant say about the narrative?

After a twitter user (@choc) asked Durant At this point in your career do you even care about the narrative?, He replied: “..I’m kinda jaded with all this, I thought your play in the court dictates the narrative but I didn’t realize that you have to sell your play to the media as well as your personality for a narrative to really hit..”

Durant means that players should establish their game as part of their personality and who they are in the NBA and not based on what others want that player to be. In addition to that question, Durant also criticized how some analysts put words in his mouth after they pointed out that he was not a team leader.

