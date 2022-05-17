LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were part of the greatest years in the Cavaliers history. However, the current Nets star regrets his decision to leave in 2017, as he feels that he could have won even more titles with The King.

It didn't look like an easy task, but LeBron James decided to return to Cleveland in 2014 to try and lead the Cavaliers to a long-awaited NBA championship. Even though he did accomplish that feat in 2016, many still wonder what would've happened if Kyrie Irving hadn't left so soon.

Kyrie was part of the Cavs' greatest years alongside LeBron, helping the team make three straight trips to the NBA Finals. But after losing to the Warriors in 2017, Irving requested a trade and eventually joined the Boston Celtics.

From then on, nothing has been the same for the Cavs. LeBron left just a year later after taking the team to another Finals. Had Irving stayed, maybe the team wouldn't have fallen apart so quickly, and who knows, he and LeBron could have won more rings - or at least that's what Kyrie suggests.

Kyrie Irving says he could've won more rings with LeBron in Cleveland

In the latest episode of the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast, Kyrie sat down to discuss his trade request from the Cavs in 2017, saying he regrets leaving as he could have won even more titles with LeBron.

“If I was in the same maturity line and understanding of who I am, and I look back, we definitely, definitely would’ve won more championships, because there would’ve been a better man-to-man understanding about what I’m going through," Irving said, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "I didn’t know how to share my emotions. I didn’t know how to do that. So instead of sharing, I isolated myself."

James didn't want Kyrie to leave, but the front office seemed to have no option but to accept his request. Irving also regrets not talking to LeBron before making such a decision.

“We didn’t talk during that time. When I look back on what I was going through at that time, I wish I did, because it would’ve been a good understanding of what the future will hold for both of us and we know how much power we both had together. Me and him in the league together running Cleveland, and then being able to put a better team together every single year would’ve definitely been worth it.”

While winning just one ring out of four finals may feel a bit bittersweet, the truth is that the Cavaliers had to compete against the greatest Golden State Warriors of all time. Besides, that elusive ring meant a lot for a city that was eagerly awaiting a major sporting success. That being said, it's understandable that many people - including Irving - still wonder 'what if' Kyrie and LeBron stayed in Cleveland for longer...