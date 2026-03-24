LeBron James is not concerned about his scoreless first half in Lakers loss vs Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a tough loss against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, and one of the most striking storylines was LeBron James finishing the first half with zero points, something that had not happened since 2010 and only the third time in his NBA career. However, he made it clear there was no reason for concern.

James addressed his scoreless first half after the game, saying, “It’s the role that I’m playing for the ball club,” showing the maturity and experience he continues to display at this stage of his career while also sending a message that he is no longer the primary scoring option, instead sharing that responsibility with Luka Doncic amid uncertainty about his future and rumors of a potential pay cut next season.

He and Los Angeles eventually took a 113-110 loss at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night. James, however, showed no frustration toward the winners and instead praised Detroit, saying via Spectrum Sports, “Of course you give credit where credit is due. They’re the No. 1 team in the East. I give a lot of credit to them. We gave ourselves a chance. That’s all you can ask for.”

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Redick acknowledges LeBron’s new role

Detroit’s defensive approach frustrated LeBron James in the first two quarters, marking just the third time in his career that he went scoreless in a first half. His head coach, JJ Redick, did not focus on the scoring struggles after the game.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates a play.

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“I thought he played a really unselfish game,” Redick said to reporters. “I thought he did a good job of not just trying to score, but make the right play like he always does and he gets 10 assists.”

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James embraced the role of facilitator. The four-time NBA champion came close to a triple-double, finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds. Luka Doncic led the scoring effort for Los Angeles with 32 points, while Austin Reaves added 24 points and DeAndre Ayton contributed 13.

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However, LeBron James remains productive and continues to chase more milestones, including his most recent achievement of surpassing Robert Parish for the most games played in NBA history.