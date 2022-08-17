Bronny James has been in the spotlight recently because of NBA fans' morbid curiosity about whether he will follow in his father's footsteps since the college draft. The King LeBron slashed through all the rumors and pointed out the truth about it.

The weight on your shoulders must be enormous. Being the son of one of the biggest stars not only in the NBA but in the world of sports is not easy. Bronny, son of LeBron James is faced with a tough choice that generates a lot of buzz: the school where his potential career may take a definitive turn, the college.

The current star of the Los Angeles Lakers had a successful career at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Since those years he was already showing the NBA monster he could become, and that led him to be the first one drafted in the 2003 Draft, by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thus, King is well aware of the next step Bronny, a 17-year-old named LeBron Raymone, is about to take. That's why he decided to use the power of his social networks to put a stop to the rumors about the college his son has already chosen.

Bronny James has already chosen a college? LeBron's answer

Schools of the caliber of the University of California, Los Angeles, or the University of Southern California, are the ones that the various rumors have put as Bronny's possible destination. However, his father, LeBron James broke in two all that has been mentioned about his son and released the only official version on the matter.

"He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him.", stated LeBron James in a message published on his official Twitter account.

This gives new meaning to a story that seemed to already have an established ending. NBA and LeBron James fans will still have to wait to know the next step in Bronny's career, which even before becoming a reality, is already having the situations that only stars experience.