Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls will face each other at the Fiserv Forum this Tuesday, March 22 at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Milwaukee Bucks are still in the fight for first place in the Eastern Conference. There are few games left in the regular season, but the difference of only 3 games against the leaders gives the Bucks hope to match and even surpass them. Of course, for that, they must win as many games as possible.

On the Chicago Bulls side, their poor performances in recent games have taken them away from the top places. As if that were not enough, the good performances of the Toronto Raptors have made the difference between them and the Bulls only one victory. If they continue to lose, Chicago could even be left out of the 6 teams that go directly to the Playoffs and have to play the Play-in.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live Stream: FuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Storylines

The game that the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls will play this Tuesday, March 22 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Fiserv Forum will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were both victories for Bucks on January 21 and March 4, by 94-90 and 118-112, respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls to be played this Tuesday, March 22, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports WI, NBC Sports Chicago.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet announced their rivals, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. The most likely, however, is that the Bucks will be picked as favorites as they have proven superior to the Bulls this regular season.

