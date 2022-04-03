Milwaukee Bucks will play against Dallas Mavericks at the Fiserv Forum this Sunday, April 3. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks will face each other at the Fiserv Forum today, April 3 at 1:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals suffered a very hard blow in their last game when they were defeated in a very categorical way against the Los Angeles Clippers by 153-119, which did not allow them to reach the Miami Heat at the top of the standings. There are few games left for the end of the regular season, and the Bucks are still confident of finishing as leaders, although for that they must win everything that remains.

On the Dallas Mavericks side, they are coming off a surprise loss to the Washington Wizards eliminated from any chance of going to the Play-in. That allowed the Warriors to return to third place by having one less loss. The Mavs want to finish this regular season as high as possible, and for that, of course, they must win.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines

The game that the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks will play today, April 3 at 1:00 PM (ET) at the Fiserv Forum will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first on was played on December 23, and at that time, it was a 102-95 victory for the Bucks.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks to be played today, April 3, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: ABC.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions and odds

Interestingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Milwaukee Bucks will win this game convincingly. Right now, they're favored by 5.5 points, while the game total is set at 228 points.

