The incident took place on November 24th when LeBron James asked an NBA official to eject two fans from the sideline.

What was a hard fought victory for the Los Angeles Lakers over the Indiana Pacers 124-116 was also world news not for anything on the court but for what happened off of it. Two fans were ejected by game officials when LeBron James pointed to them and requested their removal from the sideline.

The hecklers had made remarks in regard to LeBron James eldest son Bronny. The female Pacers fan was heard yelling, "I hope Bronny dies in a car wreck". James, who later stated, “There’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful… and then there’s moments where it goes outside the lines".

Now the NBA has taken charge of the incident and has issued a statement regarding what happened in the Lakers - Pacers game. Here is what NBA spokesman Mike Bass stated to The Athletic.

NBA issues statement on LeBron James hecklers at Pacers game

Bass pointed out that “The fans were ejected for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct.” Bass also went on to state that the two fans made inappropriate comments and gestures to James, but no lifetime ban will be issued for the fans.

James in the post-game interview stated that there are “Things I would never say to a fan, and a fan should never say to a player.” James had a 39-point performance and the Lakers have since reached an 11-11 record and are midtable in the West.