NBA News: Andrew Wiggins shares farewell letter to all Warriors franchise

After several strong seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Andrew Wiggins‘ time in San Francisco has officially come to an end. The former No. 1 overall pick became a key piece in the blockbuster trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Warriors, a move that unfolded amid Golden State’s urgent roster decisions. In the end, Wiggins was the sacrificial piece to make the deal happen and sent to Miami Heat. The 2022 NBA champion wasted no time in expressing his gratitude, releasing a heartfelt farewell message to the Warriors organization and its fans.

“Golden State: Thank you for unforgettable years. It has been an absolute honor to wear this jersey, represent this organization, and compete alongside such an incredible group of teammates and coaches. From the moment I arrived, I felt embraced by the Bay Area and the entire Warriors family, and that support has meant the world to me. Winning a championship in 2022, and growing both on and off the court in this environment, is something I will always cherish.

To my teammates, the coaching staff, the front office, and the incredible fans who have been with me every step of the way—thank you from the bottom of my heart. The Bay will always be home. With that being said… Miami, I’m ready!”

Wiggins’ departure marks the end of an era in Golden State, where he played a pivotal role in the Warriors’ 2022 title run. He now joins a Miami Heat squad that will rely on him as a key piece alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

Golden State Warriors Forward Draymond Green (23), Golden State Warriors Guard Stephen Curry (30) and Golden State Warriors Forward Andrew Wiggins (22)

Andrew Wiggins’ career trajectory

Andrew Wiggins emerged as one of the top basketball prospects in North America, earning recognition as the No. 1 recruit in the 2013 high school class. His exceptional athleticism and scoring ability made him a highly sought-after talent, leading him to commit to the University of Kansas. During his lone season with the Jayhawks, Wiggins averaged 17.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, earning Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors. His standout performances solidified his status as a projected top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

NBA draft & Minnesota Timberwolves (2014–2020)

In the 2014 NBA Draft, Wiggins was selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers, becoming the second Canadian player in history to be taken first overall. However, before ever playing a game for Cleveland, he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Kevin Love to the Cavaliers. Wiggins made an immediate impact in Minnesota, averaging 16.9 points per game in his rookie season and earning the 2014–15 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Over six seasons with the Timberwolves, Wiggins developed into the team’s primary scorer, with his best statistical season coming in 2016–17, when he averaged 23.6 points per game. Despite his offensive production, he struggled with consistency on the defensive end, which led to ongoing debates about his overall impact. As Minnesota sought to reshape its roster, Wiggins became the subject of frequent trade speculation before ultimately being moved in 2020.

Golden State Warriors (2020–2024)

Wiggins was traded to the Golden State Warriors in early 2020 in a deal that sent D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota. Initially seen as a reclamation project, Wiggins thrived in Steve Kerr’s system, improving his efficiency and becoming a reliable two-way player. His defensive versatility and ability to complement Golden State’s star-studded roster allowed him to take on a crucial role in the team’s 2022 NBA Championship run. During the NBA Finals, Wiggins averaged 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

His efforts were further rewarded that season when he was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in 2022. However, in the years following the championship, injuries and inconsistency began to affect his performance, leading to his eventual trade from Golden State.

Now, Wiggins embarks on a new chapter of his career with the Miami Heat, where he is expected to bring defensive toughness, scoring depth, and championship experience to a team built for playoff success. As he joins a roster featuring Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro, Wiggins will look to re-establish himself as a key contributor on a title-contending team.