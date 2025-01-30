NBA News: Warriors’ Steve Kerr makes bold request to Thunder’s Mark Daigneault to keep Shai on the bench

Golden State Warriors pulled off a much-needed victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, securing a 116-109 win in a game where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander erupted for 52 points. The Warriors, desperate for momentum, found themselves struggling to contain the Thunder’s star guard. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr even joked that he had no answers for stopping him—so much so that he asked Oklahoma City’s coach, Mark Daigneault, to keep him on the bench a little longer.

“I don’t know what to do with Shai,” Kerr said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I asked Mark (Daigneault) at one point to just leave him on the bench for a couple more minutes, and he didn’t comply. I think Shai came back in with like 10 minutes left in the fourth, and I looked down at Mark and said, ‘Can’t give him two more minutes? That would be really helpful for us.’ And he just laughed.”

Despite Gilgeous-Alexander’s dominant performance, the Warriors found a way to win by adjusting their defensive approach. Kerr explained that the team prioritized limiting Oklahoma City’s three-point attempts rather than aggressively doubling SGA, allowing him to score two-pointers but preventing the Thunder from getting open perimeter shots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s pick your poison with him, you know?” Kerr said. “The good thing for us down the stretch is we had the lead, so we didn’t mind giving up twos. We just didn’t want to blitz or send a double-team at him and risk giving up open threes. But it’s easier to do that when you have the lead, and that third quarter allowed us to get back in the game and avoid scrambling on Shai.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball up the court against the Washington Wizards.

Advertisement

Key performances fuel Warriors’ victory

While the defensive strategy played a crucial role, Golden State needed strong individual performances to secure the win. Andrew Wiggins led the team with 27 points, delivering key baskets in transition and stepping up in crunch time on both ends of the floor. His ability to score efficiently was critical in holding off the Thunder.

Advertisement

see also Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes something clear to his teammates after 52-point performance

Stephen Curry added 21 points, playing a vital role in orchestrating the offense. Though he wasn’t at his most explosive, his gravity on the court opened up scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Advertisement

Gary Payton II provided an electrifying boost with an emphatic poster dunk over Isaiah Hartenstein, igniting the team and the crowd. He finished with 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists while bringing his signature defensive energy.

This win pushed the Warriors to a 24-23 record, reinforcing their ability to compete with top-tier NBA teams. With a tough Western Conference battle ahead, Golden State will look to build on this momentum as they continue their push toward the playoffs.

Advertisement