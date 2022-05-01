While the NBA season goes on, it has already ended for most of the league. Here, we talk about 3 All-Stars who could find a new home and be traded in the offseason.

The 2021-22 NBA Season has been one for the ages. We've witnessed history once again, with the best players on Earth proving why this league can't be compared to anything else. But with the playoffs already in the second round, most of the stars have been sent home already.

Underperforming in the postseason or not even making the playoffs can take a toll on a star. That's why it's not unusual to see All-Stars trying to force their way out of their teams with years left in their contracts.

This offseason won't be the exception to that rule, as multiple big-name players could be on the move. Here, we'll let you know about Donovan Mitchell and two other All-Stars that could be traded.

NBA Rumors: 3 All-Stars That Could Be Traded In The Summer

3. Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell's name has been mentioned in trade rumors for quite some time now. It's been said that he doesn't get along with Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz failed to transcend in the playoffs again:

"Multiple teams ... have been planning and plotting for months in anticipation of the three-time All-Star asking to be traded as soon as this offseason," reported Tim McMahon of ESPN.

The New York Knicks are reportedly keeping tabs on him. He's got ties to Leon Rose, his former agent and Knicks' CEO. Also, he's a New York native and was non-committal to the Jazz after losing to the Mavericks.

2. Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has repeatedly stated his desire to stay with the Washington Wizards and they committed to him with a huge contract as well. Then again, he was pretty close to being traded this very same season:

"The 76ers did their due diligence with the Wizards on Beal throughout the season, but many across the NBA say it was much more than that," reported Sam Amick of The Athletic. "Multiple sources said the 76ers worked during the season on a potential trade. Beal faced a decision on whether to force a trade out of Washington and Philadelphia had prominent interest at the deadline if he was cleared to play from his wrist injury."

The Sixers and Miami Heat will continue to try and make a run at Beal. He's loyal but he's not getting any younger and could favor a move somewhere else if that gives him the opportunity to play for a contender.

1. Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler joined the Miami Heat and became their leader. The culture seemed like a perfect fit and they even made it to the NBA Finals. But recent rumors claim that their relationship could be worn out already:

"A full offseason, and the signings of Lowry and P.J. Tucker, freshened up the Heat, and to this point, the team has endured. But when Spoelstra’s clipboard hit the floor in Butler’s wake, rival executives and even players on other teams noticed," Joe Vardon of The Athletic wrote. "They began to speculate that in the event of an early playoff exit, the Heat could look to move on from Butler, which is bonkers to even consider, given the three-year, $146 million contract extension they signed him to last summer. Rival players speculated that Butler, worn down by the demands of Heat “culture,” could seek a trade if it doesn’t work out this spring."

Moving Butler's contract won't be easy, especially given his history of character issues and injuries. But if the Heat were to move on from him, there would be no shortage of teams interested in a two-way star with playoff experience.