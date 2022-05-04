Even though one of the leading candidates to take on the Los Angeles Lakers coaching job had LeBron James' endorsement, it seems like the front office will head in a different direction.

The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers were a disaster from top to bottom. After firing Frank Vogel, Jeanie Buss has a lot of thinking to do, albeit it doesn't seem like Rob Pelinka's job is in jeopardy at the time.

While the roster stil needs some major tweaks, the first point on the Lakers' agenda needs to be finding a replacement for Vogel. And, while there's no shortage of potential suitors, they're not in a hurry to make a decision.

That approach might as well cost them a shot with one of the best prospects in the market. The Sacramento Kings are zeroing in on Mark Jackson, who was also linked with a potential move to Los Angeles.

NBA News: Lakers Won't Hire Mark Jackson Despite LeBron James' Endorsement

"While Jackson appears to have his best shot with Sacramento at an NBA head coaching job since his dismissal in Golden State after the 2013-14 season, Jackson’s prospects with the Lakers don’t appear nearly as robust — even with the perceived support of Lakers star LeBron James," NBA insider Marc Stein wrote. "Jackson is indeed on the Lakers’ list if he doesn’t get the Sacramento job, but I don’t get the sense — yet — that he has a strong chance in L.A."

Lakers Aren't Worried About Not Pleasing LeBron

This isn't the first time a similar report appears. Recently, Sam Amick of The Athletic stated that, albeit James was 'enthused' by the prospect of Jackson's hiring, the Lakers won't make that decision based on his desires:

"Sources say James would be very enthused by the prospect of Mark Jackson landing the job. But as history tells us, that doesn’t mean it will actually happen," wrote Amick. "Yet while James has shown a willingness to yield when his viewpoint isn’t deemed the difference-maker, that doesn’t mean there aren’t concerns that have been compartmentalized all along the way."

LeBron James has a track record of passive-aggressive moves and comments when things don't go his way and he's not been exactly easy to deal with from a front office standpoint. So, with his contract set to run out, one can only wonder how this could affect the team going forward.