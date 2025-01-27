Trending topics:
NBA

NBA Rumors: Suns’ trade for Bradley Beal could involve another All-Star player

As the Phoenix Suns work to regain momentum in the NBA regular season, reports suggest that Bradley Beal could be involved in a potential blockbuster trade.

By Santiago Tovar

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the second half of the NBA game against the Washington Wizards at Footprint Center on January 25, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Wizards 119-109.
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesBradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the second half of the NBA game against the Washington Wizards at Footprint Center on January 25, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Wizards 119-109.

One of the major trades reportedly being discussed during this NBA transfer window involves the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat in a potential deal centered around Jimmy Butler. The proposed operation could include Bradley Beal and up to four teams, with recent reports suggesting that a facilitator has been identified to help finalize the trade.

According to earlier reports, the Suns and Heat were exploring a blockbuster trade involving Butler and Beal, which could also include an NBA Cup championship team. The missing piece in the deal appeared to be a fourth team acting as a facilitator to make the trade feasible.

In a recent update from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Chicago Bulls have emerged as the potential facilitator in this trade scenario. Forbes’ Evan Sidery echoed this information, sharing via his X account: “The Bulls are involved in talks with the Suns as a potential facilitator in the Jimmy Butler trade acquiring Bradley Beal, per Brian Windhorst.”

Advertisement

If the Bulls were to step in as facilitators, they would likely acquire a player from the Suns as part of the trade. However, this scenario hinges on Beal agreeing to the terms with Chicago, an unlikely outcome, as Beal has reportedly expressed interest only in joining the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bradley Beal looking to pass

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game vs. the Kings at Footprint Center on January 16, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Advertisement

What role would the Bulls play in the trade?

The Bulls could play a pivotal role as facilitators in a potential trade for Butler. Not only would they provide the financial framework to make the deal happen, but they could also acquire a Suns player and valuable draft capital. However, they would be parting with an All-Star player to finalize the transaction.

NBA News: Kevin Durant’s teammate on the Suns makes huge revelation about Mike Budenholzer

see also

NBA News: Kevin Durant’s teammate on the Suns makes huge revelation about Mike Budenholzer

Chicago would receive Beal and draft capital, while Zach LaVine is shipped out in the same blockbuster deal,” Sidery wrote on X. With this scenario, the Suns could secure an ideal partner to acquire Butler and bolster their roster. However, everything hinges on Beal’s decision, as he ultimately controls his departure from Phoenix.

Advertisement

How much would the Bulls have to pay for Beal’s contract?

If the Bulls facilitate the trade, they would likely need to absorb Beal’s substantial remaining contract. NBA insider Jake Weinbach recently reported that while the Bucks had shown interest in Beal as part of a blockbuster trade, the facilitating team, likely the one acquiring Beal, would assume responsibility for his contract.

“The Bucks and Bradley Beal reportedly have mutual interest, but Milwaukee would most certainly require additional assets if they were to absorb Beal and the remaining three years of his five-year, $251M max deal,” Weinbach remarked on X.

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

ALSO READ

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson issues bold warning to Connor Bedard, rest of the team amid lackluster season
NHL

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson issues bold warning to Connor Bedard, rest of the team amid lackluster season

Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs or Jalen Hurts’ Eagles? AI predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
NFL

Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs or Jalen Hurts’ Eagles? AI predicts Super Bowl LIX winner

Dalton Kincaid reflects on dropped catch against the Chiefs
NFL

Dalton Kincaid reflects on dropped catch against the Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes receives strong message from Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl LIX vs Eagles
NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes receives strong message from Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl LIX vs Eagles

Better Collective Logo