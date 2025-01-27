NBA Rumors: Suns’ trade for Bradley Beal could involve another All-Star player

One of the major trades reportedly being discussed during this NBA transfer window involves the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat in a potential deal centered around Jimmy Butler. The proposed operation could include Bradley Beal and up to four teams, with recent reports suggesting that a facilitator has been identified to help finalize the trade.

According to earlier reports, the Suns and Heat were exploring a blockbuster trade involving Butler and Beal, which could also include an NBA Cup championship team. The missing piece in the deal appeared to be a fourth team acting as a facilitator to make the trade feasible.

In a recent update from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Chicago Bulls have emerged as the potential facilitator in this trade scenario. Forbes’ Evan Sidery echoed this information, sharing via his X account: “The Bulls are involved in talks with the Suns as a potential facilitator in the Jimmy Butler trade acquiring Bradley Beal, per Brian Windhorst.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

If the Bulls were to step in as facilitators, they would likely acquire a player from the Suns as part of the trade. However, this scenario hinges on Beal agreeing to the terms with Chicago, an unlikely outcome, as Beal has reportedly expressed interest only in joining the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game vs. the Kings at Footprint Center on January 16, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Advertisement

What role would the Bulls play in the trade?

The Bulls could play a pivotal role as facilitators in a potential trade for Butler. Not only would they provide the financial framework to make the deal happen, but they could also acquire a Suns player and valuable draft capital. However, they would be parting with an All-Star player to finalize the transaction.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Kevin Durant’s teammate on the Suns makes huge revelation about Mike Budenholzer

“Chicago would receive Beal and draft capital, while Zach LaVine is shipped out in the same blockbuster deal,” Sidery wrote on X. With this scenario, the Suns could secure an ideal partner to acquire Butler and bolster their roster. However, everything hinges on Beal’s decision, as he ultimately controls his departure from Phoenix.

Advertisement

How much would the Bulls have to pay for Beal’s contract?

If the Bulls facilitate the trade, they would likely need to absorb Beal’s substantial remaining contract. NBA insider Jake Weinbach recently reported that while the Bucks had shown interest in Beal as part of a blockbuster trade, the facilitating team, likely the one acquiring Beal, would assume responsibility for his contract.

“The Bucks and Bradley Beal reportedly have mutual interest, but Milwaukee would most certainly require additional assets if they were to absorb Beal and the remaining three years of his five-year, $251M max deal,” Weinbach remarked on X.

Advertisement