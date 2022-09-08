The future of Russell Westbrook has been one of the biggest talking points in the NBA world this offseason. The Los Angeles Lakers, however, would have made a decision about the veteran guard.

The Lakers hoped Russell Westbrook would help them challenge for another NBA title last season, but things went completely different. Los Angeles failed to make the playoffs, and Brodie was made the scapegoat for much of its problems.

The front office understood that changes needed to be made this offseason, which is why they hired Darvin Ham to take over from Frank Vogel. Recently, the Lakers made other major moves by extending LeBron James’ contract and trading for Patrick Beverley.

As for Westbrook, the expectation was that the team would find him a new home. However, the latest word on the street is that the Lakers have decided not to trade Russ as they’re not interested in any of the offers that are on the table.

Rumor: Lakers won’t trade Russell Westbrook

"Based on the executives I'm talking to, they believe that the Lakers have come to the conclusion that they are not going to trade Westbrook now because they don't like any of their offers and they're going to try to make the best of it and see what happens. That's what the executives think," Brian Windhorst of ESPN said on on Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, as transcribed by Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report.

It would make sense, considering what Ham has been saying since he took the reins of the Lakers. Jeanie Buss also showed his support for Westbrook, who opted into a player option this offseason. There are not many suitors out there, and who knows, maybe he comes back stronger this season.

Patrick Beverley excited to play alongside Russell Westbrook

When the Lakers acquired Pat Bev, many doubted whether he could coexist with Westbrook. Still, Beverley made it clear from day one that he’s looking forward to playing alongside his former rival.

"Super excited," Beverley said, via ESPN. "... I was asked this question two, three years ago, [about] someone I always wanted to play with and [Westbrook] was the first name. I have [known] Bron since I was a baby, a rookie in this league, so obviously I want to play with him.

"But a player with that competitive spirit, that fire, that will, that dog, that nastiness, that grit, to have a running mate like that, I have never had that. So I am super excited to see where it goes. Obviously like any relationship or any marriage, things, we are going to have tough conversations. That is what comes with winning, but I am excited about those conversations, I am excited about the practices. I am just excited to be able to compete with someone like that."

All signs are pointing towards another season of Westbrook with the Purple and Gold. If that happens, the veteran guard will certainly have a point to prove. Ham, LeBron James, and many others seem to trust in him. Now it’s Brodie’s turn to prove them right.