Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Brooklyn Nets will come against Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center in New York City on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free.

This will be their 94th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Portland Trail Blazers are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 67 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in just 26 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on January 10, 2022, and it ended in a 114-108 win for the Trail Blazers at home in Portland. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Information

Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, New York City

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Storylines

Brooklyn Nets have been in an impressive form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have managed five victories (WWWWL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Portland Trail Blazers have emerged triumphant just once in their last five matches (LLWLL).

The Nets currently sit in ninth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.514. While the Trail Blazers are placed in the 12th position in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.382. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 23, 1976, and it ended in a 114-104 win for the Portland-based side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers, to be played on Friday, at the Barclays Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV, as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup. However, judging by the Nets' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.