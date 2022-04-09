New Orleans Pelicans will face Golden State Warriors at the Smoothie King Center this Sunday, April 10. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors will face each other at the Smoothie King Center this Sunday, April 10 at 9:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

There is little left for the end of the regular season, and in the Western Conference there are already very few positions that could be modified. One of the few that could do so is the Golden State Warriors, who are in third place, just one loss behind the Dallas Mavericks. That is why the Warriors will try to win the two remaining games so as not to give up their place to the Mavs.

In the case of the New Orleans Pelicans, it was one of the two teams (the other being the San Antonio Spurs) that surpassed the Lakers this season by taking away the play-in spots, in what is undoubtedly the biggest failure in the history of the NBA. For the Pelicans, the most important thing in this game will be to try variations thinking about the really important game against the Spurs for the Play-in.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Live stream: FuboTV

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that the New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors will play this Sunday, April 10 at 9:30 PM (ET) at the Smoothie King Center will be the third between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were one victory for Warriors on November 5, by 126-85; and one for Pelicans on January 6 by 101-96.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors to be played this Sunday, April 10, at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TBD.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not defined their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. Most likely, however, the Golden State Warriors, who are the third-best team in the West, will be picked as favorites.

