New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will face each other at the Madison Square Garden this Wednesday, April 6 at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Brooklyn Nets want to make one last attempt to finish as high as possible in the standings. While the goal of finishing in the top 6 to avoid Play-in will no longer be possible, they can still try to finish in 7th or 8th place, which would allow them to go to the Playoffs if they win a single game, or if they lose to have a second chance against the winner of the game between the 9th and 10th, and the Nets will go for that goal.

In the case of the Knicks, they fought as hard as they could to reach the Play-in, but the truth is that the results have been poor, and that is why they stayed at the gates of accessing the Play-in. These last games will undoubtedly serve as preparation for the next season, in which they will have to rebuild the team and maybe some good choices in the Draft will help.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

Live stream: FuboTV

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will play this Wednesday, April 6 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Madison Square Garden will be the fourth between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were all victories for Nets on November 30, February 16 and March 13 by 112-110 and 111-106 and 110-107, respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Wednesday, April 6, at the Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN, MSG, YES.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is more likely that the Brooklyn Nets, who need a victory to finish 7th or 8th, will be chosen, and not the Knicks, who no longer play for any objective.

