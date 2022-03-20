Philadelphia 76ers will face Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center this Monday, March 21. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat will face each other at the Wells Fargo Center this Monday, March 21 at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

There are few games left for the end of the regular season, and the Miami Heat, after spending several weeks fighting to defend their leadership, want to end up being the first in the Eastern Conference. To do this, of course, they must win as many games as possible, especially against a direct rival such as the 76ers.

In the case of the visitors, they are only three wins away from the leaders in the East (precisely their rivals in this game). Despite the fact that there are not many games left, they are excited about being able to reach the leadership, and this game could be key since it is against the most direct rival they have in that goal. Winning would put them very close to the Heat, and the 76ers will go for it.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Monday, March 21, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Well Fargo Center, Philadelphia Pennsylvania

Live Stream: FuboTV

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The game that the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics will play this Sunday, March 20 at 8:30 PM (ET) at the Ball Arena will be the four between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Heat on December 15 and March 5 by 101-96 and 99-82 respectively; and one for 76ers on January 15 by 109-98.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat to be played this Monday, March 21, at the Well Fargo Center, Philadelphia Pennsylvania; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Sun.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet announced their rivals, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. It will be difficult to pick the favorites as they are both very good teams, however the East leaders have been very solid and it is likely that they will be the pick.

