Sacramento Kings will face Golden State Warriors at the Golden 1 Center this Sunday, April 3. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021/2022 NBA regular season in the US today

Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors will face each other at the Golden 1 Center today, April 3 at 9:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals still cling to a small hope of being one of those classified for the next Play-in. Mathematically it is possible to do it, since the difference with the Spurs (at the moment, the last classified) is only 3 games. But with 4 to play, they must try to win them all and that the Spurs and Lakers lose the rest.

On the Golden State Warriors side, they returned to third place after the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Washington Wizards, who now have one less loss than the Mavs. The Warriors want to finish as high as possible, and to do so they must win their remaining games.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors will play today, April 3 at 1:00 PM (ET) at the Golden 1 Center will be the fourth between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were all victories for Warriors on October 24, December 21 and February 4 by 119-107 and 113-198 and 126-114, respectively.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors to be played today, April 3, at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-CA.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

Interestingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Golden State Warriors will win this game convincingly. Right now, they're favored by 5.5 points, while the game total is set at 221 points.

If you are in New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, PointsBet offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $2000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

* Odds by PointsBet