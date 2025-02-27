Warriors owner responds to Kevin Durant’s explanation for rejecting a return to Golden State

The Golden State Warriors had a clear goal of acquiring a top-tier star before the February 6 NBA trade deadline. While they signed Jimmy Butler—an astute decision given the results so far—their top priority was Kevin Durant. However, the forward declined to leave the Phoenix Suns in the middle of the season and recently shared his reasoning, prompting Warriors owner Joe Lacob to respond.

This week, in a conversation on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Durant revealed the true reason behind his decision to turn down a reunion with Stephen Curry at Golden State. “As far as the Warriors, I just didn’t want to move, and then as a player like me, I cost a lot,” he explained. “For me looking at it, it just don’t make sense for either side right now… It’s just such a big change to make, and I’ve been through it before. I was just like, ‘Damn, this not really it.’”

In response to Durant’s comments, Lacob shared his perspective on The TK Show: “Well, I heard that obviously, but you know Jimmy Butler also said he didn’t want to be part of the Warriors. I think you have to take it with a grain of salt when you hear something.” He added: “Now when you heard it directly from Mr. Durant, what he said, whatever he said, I guess that’s legit. It’s coming from the horse’s mouth.”

Lacob immediately attempted to interpret the reasons behind KD’s refusal to rejoin the Warriors. “There’s always usually a motive for these things; somebody wants to get paid or not paid,” he said. “Somebody wants to influence somebody to trade them to a certain place. It doesn’t always mean it’s black and white.”

Joe Lacob attends the 2019 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on November 4, 2018.

Durant’s previous team changes

In the same interview, Joe Lacob speculated on Durant’s stance regarding a potential deal before the deadline. “Maybe someone like Kevin said he didn’t want to be traded in the middle of the season. He’s never been traded, right? He’s always been a free agent; he decided his own fate. So I understand that with respect to him.”

Strictly speaking, this assertion by the Warriors’ owner isn’t accurate. Throughout his professional career, Durant has changed teams three times. On the first two occasions, as Lacob noted, it was as a free agent: he left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016 and, three years later, chose the Brooklyn Nets while recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

However, his arrival in Phoenix was a different case. The Nets’ failure to build a successful “Big Three” with Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden led to the successive departures of all three stars. Durant was the last to leave Brooklyn in February 2023, when he was traded to the Suns in a deal that included multiple players and draft picks.

Durant still performing at a high level

In his conversation with Draymond Green, Kevin Durant emphasized his continued value, saying he is “still of value, especially in my contract and my production.” This statement not only reflects the confidence the 36-year-old forward has in himself but also underscores his on-court performance.

Despite playing for a team that has struggled for much of the season and is currently outside of the Play-In Tournament, KD remains one of the NBA’s most impactful players. He ranks sixth in the league in scoring average (26.9 points per game) and also contributes 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists.