Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will face each other in what will be the Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Conference finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers online free in the US on Fubo]

As expected, the first two games of this series were very even, with two victories that were by very little point difference, but in both cases favoring the locals, the Denver Nuggets, who thus put the series 2-0 in their favor, leaving the Lakers in a difficult situation.

The series now travels to Los Angeles, and there the LeBron James team will look to get strong at the Crypto.com Arena. They need to win this Game 3 because otherwise, they will have to reverse a 3-0, something unprecedented in NBA history. The Nuggets also know it and that is why they will seek to win this third game that would leave them very close to the final.

When will Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will take place this Saturday, May 20 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ABC.