Where to watch NBA All-Star Game 2025 live in the USA: 2024/2025 NBA season

This weekend features the traditional NBA All-Star Game, showcasing all your favorite NBA stars. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, this matchup promises nonstop action. Don’t miss a moment—check here for game times and streaming details to watch it all live!

The upcoming All-Star Game feature a revamped format with three evening matchups. The first two games will serve as semifinals, with the teams racing to reach or surpass 40 points to secure a win.

The winners will then clash in a final showdown to determine the ultimate victor. Superstars like Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Jayson Tatum are set to take the court, promising an unforgettable night of basketball action.

When will the NBA All-Star Game 2025 match be played?

The NBA All-Star Game 2025 will take place this Sunday, February 16. The action will start at 8:00 PM (ET).

NBA All-Star Game 2025: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch NBA All-Star Game 2025 in the USA

Catch all the action and don’t lose any moment of the 2025 edition of this NBA All-Star Game in the United States on TNT.