The San Francisco 49ers are set to start Mac Jones in Week 2 due to Brock Purdy’s injury. The club has made it clear to their new quarterback what is expected of him.

John Lynch, the 49ers’ general manager, is eager to see Jones in action. The former first-round pick will take the reins in Purdy’s absence, but there are doubts on how good could he perform in his new club.

“Mac was a guy, back in the draft process, we studied a lot, really liked,” GM John Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He has had his ups and downs in his NFL career, but since he’s been a part of us, really has taken to our offense, really fits our culture. He can run our offense, and run it well, and we don’t have to change a whole lot when he’s out there.“

A shot at redemption for Mac Jones

On Thursday, it was reported that Brock Purdy would miss approximately two to five weeks with a toe injury. That opens the door for Mac Jones, who is determined to make the most of this opportunity.

Jones entered the NFL in 2021 as the 15th overall pick by the Patriots and joined the 49ers this offseason. With Purdy’s history of injuries, the team wanted a reliable backup ready to step in if needed. It didn’t take long for the 49ers to put that plan into action.

With Purdy sidelined after Week 1, Jones will start against the Saints in Week 2. This is a prime opportunity for him to prove he can be a starter. As a former first-round pick, Jones doesn’t want to remain a backup early in his career, and the Niners may have given him the perfect stage to showcase his talent to the league.

The Saints are currently regarded as one of the least competitive teams in the league. In the same system that allowed Brock Purdy—the last pick in 2022—to shine, Jones now has a real chance to re-establish himself as an attractive option in the NFL.

Who is behind Mac Jones?

Unfortunately for Jones, winning is not the only pressure he faces. The 49ers currently do not have a backup quarterback in case Jones gets injured, meaning he must stay healthy until the team signs one.

Reports suggest that if Purdy’s injury worsens or Jones fails to deliver expected results, the 49ers could pursue a veteran quarterback, with Kirk Cousins being the most logical option available.

