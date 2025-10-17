49ers hit Mac Jones and Brock Purdy with another blow to their wide receiver group

Mac Jones is still the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, but Brock Purdy’s return is on the horizon. Unfortunately, the quarterbacks have suffered another setback, as a key wide receiver has gone down with an injury.

The 49ers have struggled to maintain a healthy roster in recent years. Brock Purdy remains sidelined, but his return is expected soon. However, once he comes back, he will see a much different offense than the one he left.

With Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk out, the 49ers have relied on other players in their offense. Unfortunately, they will now be without another wide receiver for four games, as it has been confirmed that Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be placed on the injured reserve list starting in Week 7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marquez Valdes-Scantling goes to IR: Which receivers do the 49ers have?

While Marquez Valdes-Scantling was not the main option for Mac Jones, the multiple injuries the 49ers have suffered recently had pushed him up the team’s depth chart.

On Thursday, the wide receiver suffered a calf injury. With the return of tight end George Kittle, who was also sidelined, the team needed to free up a roster spot — which is why Valdes-Scantling was placed on injured reserve.

Advertisement

see also Fred Warner’s 49ers season might not be over if the team reaches the Super Bowl

Now, the group of wide receivers has taken yet another blow. Currently, the Niners have Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne as their main two options while they await the return of Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall.

Advertisement

Demarcus Robinson, Skyy Moore, and Jordan Watkins are the other wide receivers available for the 49ers. Nevertheless, it is crucial for them to recover Aiyuk and Pearsall as soon as possible to have their top two targets back for the most important stretch of the season.