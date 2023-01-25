Aaron Rodgers has stolen all the headlines in the NFL offseason again. But this time, he might leave the Green Bay Packers once and for all.

Death, taxes, and Aaron Rodgers making it all about himself in the offseason. The Green Bay Packers signed him to a massive deal before the start of last season, yet that may not be enough to keep him happy and on board.

Rodgers has once again hinted at possibly leaving the team, stating that he could win an MVP — not championships — in the right situation. The Packers don't have a Super Bowl-caliber roster right now.

So, the multi-time MVP claims he's open to restructuring his contract to facilitate a trade, as his current deal would come with a hefty salary-cap charge of $31,623,570 for the upcoming campaign.

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers May Restructure His Contract To Facilitate A Trade

"There's a lot of teams, because of COVID, that are strapped, and you're seeing with a lot of different contracts, they're pushing more money out in deals," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. "They're creating void years to allow for an easier cap hit, so there would have to be some adjustments, for sure."

"I hope there's some gratitude on both sides if that happens," Rodgers added. "But again, that doesn't open the door for any conjecture, honestly, on my side. And I'm not saying that to be cryptic. I've got to figure out what I want to do, and then we'll see where all the parties at and what kind of transpires after that."

Rodgers is one of the greatest and most talented quarterbacks of all time, but that hasn't translated into rings. So, maybe the Packers will finally say enough is enough and just cut ties with him while they still can.

There will be no shortage of teams interested in Rodgers' services, with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets as the likeliest destinations. For now, all we can do is wait and see how this never-ending drama unfolds.