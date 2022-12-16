In an AFC East battle under the snow, the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

In a crucial matchup for the AFC playoff race, the Buffalo Bills clash with the Miami Dolphins. This game of Week 15 in the 2022 NFL Season will be played on December 17 at Highmark Stadium. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

The Bills are the team with the best record in the AFC (10-3) and they hold the tiebreaker over the Chiefs to have a bye-week in the postseason and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Furthermore, a win against Miami is vital considering they would almost clinch the division.

The Miami Dolphins are facing a brutal stretch in their season. After two losses in the West Coast against the 49ers and Chargers, they have to travel again across the country to face Buffalo. Though they control their destiny with an 8-5 record, the margin of error is little. If Miami win, they are just one-game back of the lead in the AFC East. If the Dolphins lose, it's all or nothing for a wild card spot with three games remaining: Packers, Patriots and Jets.

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 11:15 AM (AEST) (Sunday, December 18)

Canada: 8:15 PM (ET)

China: 9:15 AM (CST) (Sunday, December 18)

Germany: 2:15 AM (Sunday, December 18)

Ireland: 1:15 AM (Sunday, December 18)

Mexico: 7:15 PM (Mexico City)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (Sunday, December 18)

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: NFL Network, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), NFL Network.

UK: NFL Game Pass.

In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Bills are a 7-point favorite at home. The moneyline is -300 for Buffalo and +240 for the Miami Dolphins. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Buffalo Bills -300 Totals (Over/Under) 44 points Miami Dolphins +240

*Odds via BetMGM

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

Though this Saturday Night matchup of Week 15 between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins will not be broadcast on NFL RedZone, you can check out the best moments of next Sunday's action by getting it here. Still, this game from Highmark Stadium will be available in fuboTV (7-day free trial).