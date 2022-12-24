Jake Paul has shared several social media videos in which he says he is "signing" with the Cleveland Browns, his hometown NFL team. However, it isn't what you think. Check out the full story.

Jake Paul is a controversial figure. The Youtuber-turned-fighter isn’t afraid of trying his hand in new things and, apparently, he has an interest in the NFL. And,it turns out that his hometown team, the Cleveland Browns, are interested in his talents.

Paul has been part of an intrigue campaign for the Cleveland Browns. The media personality joined Cleveland Browns executive vice president JW Johnson for several videos in which it appeared that the team wanted to sign him.

Until Saturday, there wasn’t an explanation about what kind of contract they agreed to. However, the Browns’ Twitter posted a video in which they finally said what role Paul will have in the team. And it’s not what you think.

Jake Paul 'joins' the social media team of the Cleveland Browns

The video of the announcement features executive vice president JW Johnson hosting a press conference in which he introduces Paul, as their new member. “This is a dream come true (...) I always wanted to play in the NFL, just like any kid,” Paul says.

However, Johnson stops hims and say “That’s awesome, but we’re offering a position on our social media team. To be the Junior Associate Content Assistant.” To which Paul responds in disbelief, “Junior?”

The skit follows with Johnson saying to Paul that they can “try him” in the summer. However, while the campaign might be effective in making people talk, the video hasn’t been well received by fans.

“Why not consider your fans before you do something like this!?!?” “Our expectations are low, but holy…” “Your PR team is bad. Like, really bad. This is a new low” are some of the many negative answers to the campaign.