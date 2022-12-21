The Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce tandem has been one of the most dominant in history of the NFL. Now, the Cleveland Browns believe they've found their own version of the Kansas City Chiefs duo that will take control of the league soon.

All the 32 NFL teams want to find the best players, but of course it is a pretty hard task. Now, the Cleveland Browns really think they have their own version of the successful Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce duo that has absolutely dominated the league in recent years.

The Kansas City Chiefs were really fortunate to have an elite quarterback and an top tight end to receive his passes at the same time. Mahomes and Kelce are a terrifying tandem for their rivals and they were able to prove it by winning the Super Bowl LIV.

But as they have a very dominant QB-TE duo, everyone wants to copy them and have one too. Now, the Browns think they have found their own version of the Kansas City Chiefs' successful tandem, and believe it can have a similar impact on their team.

Browns' player thinks they have the new Mahomes-Kelce duo of the NFL

It is clear that the Browns are not a successful franchise nowadays. The team has had tough years recently and has only made it to the playoffs twice in the last 20 seasons.

But now, the Browns think they have the formula to success. TE David Njoku is confident that the team has its own version of the Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce tandem in him and Deshaun Watson.

“Absolutely,” Njoku said on press conference this Wednesday when asked if they could be the next Mahomes-Kelce tandem. “First off, those two are legendary. All the kudos to them, Patrick and Trav and yeah, I feel like we can definitely do things similar to that as well. It’s only a matter of time, so I’m very excited.”

Njoku, 26, is a strong tight end that has had remarkable seasons with the Browns. Watson, 27, is expected to be the franchise quarterback they've been looking for in the last years, but it seems like the comparison between them and two future Pro Football Hall of Famers is still very far.

“I think we’re definitely getting there,” Njoku commented on the Cleveland Browns' improvement this season. “We keep progressing every week. I feel like we’re not even scratching the surface of what we could be. And I mean that as a complete offense. We have so much talent on the offense that we haven’t utilized yet. So I think there’s so much more we can do.”