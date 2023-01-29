Kansas City Chiefs play against Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship title of the 2023 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals meet in the AFC Championship game of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on January 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM (ET). The home team is one of the big favorites but the visitors know what it's like to play in a big game. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Chiefs have home advantage, but they know the visitors have experience winning AFC Championship games. So far the Chiefs' weak point at home is Mahomes, his ankle is not fully healed to play.

The Bengals are very close to reaching another Super Bowl, if they reach the big game it would be the first time the Bengals have back-to-back appearances in a Super Bowl. In 2021 they lost to the Rams 20-23.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Kick-Off Time

Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play for the AFC Championship title of the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Sunday, January 29 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Australia: 10:30 PM (AEDT)

Canada: 6:30 PM (EST)

China: 7:30 AM (AEDT) January 30

Germany: 12:30 AM (CET) January 30

Ireland: 11:30 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 5:30 PM (CST)

US: 6:30 PM (ET)

UK: 11:30 PM (GMT)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL Playoffs are available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this AFC Championship matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions And Odds

Kansas City Chiefs are favorites at home with -1.5 spread and 1.80 moneyline that will pay $180 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are playing at home. Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs at +1.5 ATS and 2.05 moneyline. The totals are offered at 48 points. The best pick for this AFC CHAMPIONSHIP game is: Chiefs -1.5.

BetMGM Kansas City Chiefs -1.5 / 1.80 Totals 48 Cincinnati Bengals +1.5 / 2.05

* Odds via BetMGM

