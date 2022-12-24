Kansas City Chiefs play against Seattle Seahawks for a game in the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 16 in your country

Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks meet in a Week 16 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on December 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team has everything ready to reach the postseason as a favorite. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Chiefs won against the Texans 30-24 in what was their third December game and the second win this month for them.

Seattle Seahawks are not having any luck in December, so far 2-1, the most recent loss being against the San Francisco 49ers 13-21.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Seattle Seahawks: Kick-Off Time

Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks play for the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Saturday, December 24 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEDT) December 19

Canada: 1:00 PM (EST)

China: 2:00 AM (AEDT) December 19

Germany: 7:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CST)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Seattle Seahawks: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 16 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Seattle Seahawks: Predictions And Odds

Kansas City Chiefs are favorites at -10 spread and 1.20 moneyline that will pay $120 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a good winning streak this month. Seattle Seahawks are underdogs at +10 ATS and 4.75 moneyline. The totals are offered at 49 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 16 game is: Chiefs -10.

BetMGM Kansas City Chiefs -10 / 1.20 Totals 49 Seattle Seahawks +10 / 4.75

* Odds via BetMGM

